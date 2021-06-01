Sthree Sakthi SS-195 Kerala Lottery Result Today 1.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Tuesday, the federal government of Kerala publicizes the ‘STHREE SAKTHI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 12 shall be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is without doubt one of the many 13 states that net to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘STHREE SAKTHI lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date Tuesday. The outcomes shall be geared up quickly.

Prizes to be received throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are further than one prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the a hit-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly comely. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to buy house an enormous sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to buy house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize accommodates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to buy attain ₹100.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Outcomes for At the present time

Different Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize accommodates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner accommodates ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to take into accout

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Strategy Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instantaneous to check the a hit numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the a hit tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners point out should at all times restful be intact and with out any harm. The presentation of a mutilated label is probably now not accredited, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should at all times restful now not be torn or broken. The winner should at all times restful raise a factual identification card together with passport-sized images.