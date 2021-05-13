Sthree Sakthi SS-195 Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Tuesday, the federal government of Kerala publicizes the ‘STHREE SAKTHI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 12 might be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is certainly one of many many 13 states that get cling of to host beautiful lotteries. The ‘STHREE SAKTHI lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date Tuesday. The outcomes might be equipped quickly.

Prizes to be received throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are further than one prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are pretty beautiful. The important prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to favor dwelling an enormous sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to favor dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to favor attain ₹100.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Outcomes for This present day

Assorted Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner will get to favor dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner will get to favor dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The important prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to connect in ideas

The Kerala lottery is completed at Gorky Bhavan Finish to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are informed to substantiate the successful numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the successful tickets interior 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current want to be intact and with none injure. The presentation of a mutilated signal will not be approved, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery will get pleasure from to unexcited not be torn or broken. The winner will get pleasure from to unexcited elevate a factual identification card on the aspect of passport-sized photographs.