Sthree Sakthi SS-195 Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Tuesday, the authorities of Kerala proclaims the ‘STHREE SAKTHI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 12 will seemingly be out on the current time by 3 pm. Kerala is among the many many 13 states that get to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘STHREE SAKTHI lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can rise up to this stage Tuesday. The outcomes will seemingly be launched quickly.

Prizes to be acquired within the Kerala Lottery

There are additional than one prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are considerably stunning. Primarily the predominant prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to recall residence an big sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to recall residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to recall close to ₹100.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Outcomes for At the present time

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner will get to recall residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner will get to recall residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Primarily the predominant prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Points to take into accout

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Advance Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are educated to overview the profitable numbers with the outcomes revealed within the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners new might maybe presumably effectively moreover aloof be intact and with none wound. The presentation of a mutilated ticket simply is not going to be licensed, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery might maybe presumably effectively moreover aloof not be torn or damaged. The winner might maybe presumably effectively moreover aloof elevate a merely identification card at the side of passport-sized photographs.