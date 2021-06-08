Sthree Sakthi SS-195 Kerala Lottery Result Today 8.6.2021 – Winners List

Every Tuesday, the federal government of Kerala proclaims the ‘STHREE SAKTHI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 12 will probably be out this present day by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that accumulate to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘STHREE SAKTHI lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get as loads as this degree Tuesday. The implications will probably be launched quickly.

Prizes to be gained throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are reasonably attractive. The very important prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to rep house an enormous sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to rep house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹5,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to rep advance ₹100.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Outcomes for Proper this second time

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner will get to rep house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner will get to rep house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The very important prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to remember

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Conclude to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are knowledgeable to have a look at the profitable numbers with the outcomes revealed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inner 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most up-to-date should be intact and with none harm. The presentation of a mutilated label might per probability perchance per probability not be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Additionally, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner can admire to elevate a real identification card alongside with passport-sized photographs.