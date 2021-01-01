Stigmatized by England’s 144-year history, both openers returned to 0 for the first time

Many records were set in the second Test between India and England at Lord’s. Shami-Bumrah made a historic partnership for the ninth wicket. Then both players performed miracles with the ball. With his speed, the opposing openers were wrapped up in such a way that England’s cricket history was tarnished on the forehead.

The opener was dismissed for the first time without opening an accountIndia had set a target of 272 against England on the fifth and final day. In such a situation, the English team needed a strong start, but both openers returned to the pavilion without opening an account. It was the first time the England opener had been bowled out for zero in an innings.



Jaspreet Bumrah-Mohammad Shami Apratim

Rory Burns was dismissed by Bumrah in the first over of the innings. In the next over, Mohammad Shamin also struck, catching Dom Sibli behind Pant’s wicket. This is the sixth time that an England opener has been dismissed without opening an account in an innings of a Test match. The last time this happened was during England’s tour of Pakistan in 2005-06.

Bumrah and Shami returned to the match

India started the innings at 181 at 6 am and added 105 runs for the loss of two wickets in the session ahead of the charismatic performances of Shami and Bumrah. This added to England’s predicament as Pant (22 off 46 balls) and Ishant (16 off 24 balls) were dismissed early in the morning. At one point, the Indian team was not in a position to take a 200-run lead after scoring 209 for eight. Shami and Bumrah batted well. Shami completed the second half century of his Test career. Bumrah also scored the highest unbeaten 34 of his career.