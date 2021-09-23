‘Stillwater’, Another American Tragedy – The New York Times

Obviously, when American movies want to talk about the United States of America, which is more about grandiose, intense, or symbolic themes, they tend to strike their blows. This shyness can be explained in a variety of ways, with the fear of offending the delicate sensibilities of the public clearly prominent. Major political narratives rarely take sides in this way, and seriously serious movies like “Stillwater” tend to sink under the weight of their good intentions.

In “Stillwater,” the latest creation from director Tom McCarthy (to whom we’re especially indebted to “Spotlight”), Matt Damon plays Bill Baker. He ticks all the boxes of the typical character beset by the woes of late capitalism, including jobs that hurt, family pain, and manhood. He also imparts a touch of the exotic to the Hollywood lady: She hails from Oklahoma. A former drug addict, Bill now alternates between hammering and praying. Arrogant, tough, lonely, and whose impatience struggles to hide the violence that resides within him, he lives a sad life in a gloomy little house. It doesn’t say much, but it has all the hallmarks of a white man’s blues.

He also puts the burden in the person of his daughter Allison (casting error Abigail Breslin), who is serving a sentence in Marseille prison, who was condemned for the savage murder of his girlfriend. The story, designed by McCarthy (who co-wrote the screenplay with other writers), is inspired by Amanda Knox, an American student in Italy who was convicted of a murder in 2007. A case that caused a scandal internationally. Knox’s conviction was eventually overturned, and his return to the United States was immortalized in the press, books, documentaries, and in 2015 with filthy headlines in a feature film starring Kate Beckinsale.

Like this film, which deals with vampiric and sensationalist media cults, “Stillwater” is less interested in the details of the Knox case than in the moral lessons that can be drawn from it. Right after the opening scene, visiting Bill’s natural habitat—an industrial Gothic landscape and uncrowded junk food diner—he visits Alison, a trip he has taken several times before. This time he stays. Allison, feeling she has a lead to prove her innocence, plunges her father into an endless investigation, which briefly speeds up the film.