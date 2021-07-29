‘Stillwater’ Review: Another American Tragedy

A truism about American films is that when they want to say something about the United States – something big, deep, or meaningful – they usually do well. There are different reasons for this shyness, the most obvious being the fear of sensitive public sensibilities. And so ostensibly political stories rarely take partisan positions, and films like the heavily serious “Stillwater” sink under the weight of their good intentions.

The latest from director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), “Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker. It’s a narrative type familiar with the usual woes of late capitalism, including dead-end concerts, family agonies, hurt masculinity. He also has a touch of Hollywood-style exoticism: he comes from Oklahoma. A recovering drug addict, Bill now rocks between swinging a hammer and taking a knee for Jesus. Proud, tough, alone, with a rope of violence that trembles under his impassiveness, he lives in a dismal little house and leads a dismal little life. He doesn’t say much, but he’s got a real case of the white man’s blues.

He also has a burden in the form of a daughter, Allison (a misinterpreted Abigail Breslin), who is serving time in a Marseille prison, after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend. The story, conceived by McCarthy (he shares screenplay credit with several others), is inspired by that of Amanda Knox, an American student in Italy, who was convicted of a murder in 2007, a case that has become an international scandal. Knox’s conviction was later overturned and she returned to the United States, immortalized in sordid headlines, books, documentaries and a laughable 2015 potboiler with Kate Beckinsale.

Like this film, which focuses on the sins of a vampiric and thrill-seeking medium, “Stillwater” is not interested in the details of the Knox affair but in its usefulness for moral education. Shortly after it opens, and after a tour of Bill’s natural habitat – with its industrial Gothic background and lonely junk food dinners – he visits Allison, a trip he has made on several occasions. This time he stays. Allison believes she has a lead that will prove her innocence, which sends her father down a rabbit hole of investigation and, for a while, quickens the film’s pulse.