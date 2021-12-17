Stock market fell, BSE fell 889 points, Nifty took a dive of 17 thousand points

The BSE Sensex fell by 889 points on Friday due to all-round selling in the stock market, while the NSE Nifty fell below the 17,000 mark. It is believed that the central banks of various countries are keeping away from investing in risky assets in view of the tightening of policies and increasing cases of the new variant of Corona, Omicron. According to traders, continued selling by foreign institutional investors has also put pressure on the domestic stock markets.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,011.74, down 889.40 points, or 1.54 per cent. Whereas the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty also closed at 16,985.20 with a dive of 263.20 points, or 1.53 percent. IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.89 per cent. Apart from this, Kotak Bank, HDFC and SBI also saw a decline. Only five Sensex stocks Infosys, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Sun Pharma and TCS were among the gainers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said a weak global trend weighed on the domestic indices. Amid the growing cases of Omicron, the effect of tightening monetary policy stance of the central banks of the world’s major countries is visible on the market. He said that the European Central Bank has announced the withdrawal of stimulus measures during the crisis. However, it was announced to keep the cost of debt low next year, that is, to keep the policy rate at a lower level. At the same time, the Bank of England has surprised the market by raising the key policy rate for the first time since the pandemic.

Investors are also worried about the continued selling by FIIs. Except IT, all sectoral indices remained in losses. In this trading week, the Sensex lost 1,774.93 points, or 3.01 percent, and the Nifty lost 526.10 points, or 3.0 percent. Shivani Kurian, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said rising Omicron infection cases, inflation concerns have led to volatility in global markets including India.