Stock Market Latest Update: Sensex New Record: Sensex jumps above 277 points, Nifty crosses 17300 level – Sensex jumps 277 points and closes above 58 thousand for the first time

Highlights The stock market has set a new record again today.

The Sensex closed 277 points higher at 58,129.95 points today.

The Nifty closed 89.45 points higher at 17,323.60 points today.

Shares of Reliance rose the most today.

Mumbai

Sensex sets new record: Stock market fluctuations don’t stop The Sensex and Nifty are setting new records every day. The stock market has set a new record again today. If we talk about the Sensex, the Sensex has closed above 58,000 for the first time. On the other hand, if we talk about the Nifty, it also closed above the 17,300 level for the first time.

The Sensex closed 277 points higher at 58,129.95 points today. The Sensex touched a high of 58,194.79 and a low of 57,764.07 points during the day. The Nifty, on the other hand, closed 89.45 points higher at 17,323.60. The Nifty touched a high of 17,340.10 points and a low of 17,212.20 points during the day.

Shares of Reliance Industries hit a new record, with a market cap of over Rs 15 lakh crore

Shares of Reliance rose the most today. Shares of Reliance rose by about Rs 94.10 or 4.10 per cent today. Shares of ONGC rose 3.75 per cent, Coal India 3.35 per cent and IOC 2.68 per cent. On the other hand, companies like HDFC Life, Cipla, HUL, Bharti Airtel suffered the most today.