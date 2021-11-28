Stocks and Oil Drop Amid New Coronavirus Variant



“Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this period and are likely to continue to be volatile,” said Keith Lerner, a strategist at Trust, in a note to clients.

Updated November 27, 2021, 4:57 p.m. ET

Mr Lerner said that given the height at which stocks were being traded, the moderate sell-off was “unexpected”. “We are not making any changes to our investment guidelines at this stage,” he wrote, adding that consumers and companies are now more adept at dealing with virus restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate Oil futures, the US crude benchmark, fell more than 13 percent to $ 68.04 a barrel, the lowest level since early September. The price of oil is particularly sensitive to the viral restrictions that keep people indoors. The decline comes just three days after the United States and five other countries announced a concerted effort to tap into their national oil reserves in an effort to curb rising gas prices.

Brent futures, the European benchmark, fell 11 percent to about $ 73 a barrel. But Mr Ganesh said UBS predicted the price would rise to $ 90 a barrel by March, partly in anticipation of temporary fears of new virus restrictions.

Demand for securities relative to government bonds increased, leading to higher prices and lower yields. Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage points, to 1.48 percent, the biggest one-day fall since March 2020. Yields on the German bond, Europe’s benchmark bond, fell 9 basis points to minus 0.34. Percent

In response to last year’s market fluctuations, stocks rose under lockdown and quarantine, along with Zoom and Piloton. Companies that are vulnerable to travel restrictions, such as Carnival, cruise companies and aircraft makers Boeing, came down.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 2.5 percent and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 2.7 percent.