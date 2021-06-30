Stocks drop ahead of tech earnings and renewed mask guidance.

A global sell-off of tech stocks and a new call to wear masks in the United States pushed stocks back to record highs on Tuesday, as investors awaited more positive news from a series of earnings reports owed by investors. US tech giants after markets close.

The S&P 500 was down 1% at midday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that people vaccinated against the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country, overturning a decision made just two months ago.

Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will also provide an update on their financial performance later today. The reports come at a time of Big Tech’s scrutiny, with President Biden signing an executive order earlier this month aimed at increasing competition in the national economy and limiting corporate dominance. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell about 2%, its worst drop since mid-May.

Tensions between governments and technology are increasingly global. Chinese stocks plunged again on Tuesday, as the authoritarian state’s crackdown continued on its local tech titans.