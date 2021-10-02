Stocks fall, swell in September’s losses.

Large technology stocks, which have a major impact on major stock indexes and which typically fall as bonds become more attractive to investors, posted double-digit declines. Apple ended the month about 10 percent off its September 7 record. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 5.31 percent in September, including a 0.4 percent drop on Thursday.

Throughout the month, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned of economic devastation if Congress did not raise the US debt limit. The Treasury is expected to run out of cash in October, at which point things like Social Security payments and government paychecks will be delayed, and interest rates could rise.

There was further concern that the default by China Evergrande Group would stir up global markets. The company, which has about $300 billion in debt, faced multiple payment deadlines. Those concerns eased somewhat in recent days, as the company said it was selling its stake in Shengjing Bank for about $1.5 billion, with proceeds going toward paying down its debt.

But even with September’s decline, the S&P 500 remains up more than 27 percent from its pre-pandemic record. Analysts have said throughout the month that a correction — the Wall Street word of the art for a drop of more than 10 percent — would be short-lived at most.

Retail stocks were the worst performer on Thursday. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell nearly 22 percent after the company lowered its sales forecast, saying a recent surge in Covid-19 cases had caused a sharp slowdown in traffic at its stores and cost And supply-chain problems were hitting the bottom of it. Line. Used vehicle retailer CarMax dropped nearly 13 percent, while the gap closed down 8 percent.