Stocks fell again as Big Tech stumbled.

Stocks on Wall Street dipped in early trading Monday, with the S&P 500 falling as technology stocks tumbled again. The index was down 1.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2 percent.

Apple, Amazon and Microsoft were down about 2.5 percent, while Google was down about 3.5 percent and Facebook 4.5 percent. The biggest tech companies have a huge influence on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

A Senate vote on a stand-alone bill that would remove statutory limits on federal borrowing by December 2022 is expected to fail amid a Republican filibuster. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the deadline was October 18 and that inaction would risk default on federal loans.

Oil prices rose 3 percent to $77.08 a barrel, with US crude benchmarking West Texas Intermediate. Officials from OPEC, Russia and other oil producers are expected to meet on Monday to decide whether to add more oil to the market amid rising energy demand.