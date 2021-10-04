Stocks fell again as Big Tech stumbled.
Stocks on Wall Street dipped in early trading Monday, with the S&P 500 falling as technology stocks tumbled again. The index was down 1.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2 percent.
Apple, Amazon and Microsoft were down about 2.5 percent, while Google was down about 3.5 percent and Facebook 4.5 percent. The biggest tech companies have a huge influence on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
A Senate vote on a stand-alone bill that would remove statutory limits on federal borrowing by December 2022 is expected to fail amid a Republican filibuster. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the deadline was October 18 and that inaction would risk default on federal loans.
Oil prices rose 3 percent to $77.08 a barrel, with US crude benchmarking West Texas Intermediate. Officials from OPEC, Russia and other oil producers are expected to meet on Monday to decide whether to add more oil to the market amid rising energy demand.
Shares of China Evergrande were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday after reports of “large transactions”. The real estate developer is under close watch by foreign investors after he missed two significant interest payments on US dollar bonds.
European stock indexes were higher, with the Stockx Europe 600 up 0.2 percent.
Tesla rose 2 percent on Saturday after the electric carmaker reported an increase in deliveries during its third quarter. The company delivered 241,300 vehicles in the three months ended September, as against 139,593 during the same period last year.
