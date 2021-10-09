stoinis will join dc before csk vs dc 1st playoff match ipl 2021 rishabh pant said | IPL 2021: This veteran will join Delhi before the clash with CSK, Pant told the X factor

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said that Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will return to the team with the first playoff match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). will do. Delhi had lost to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league match played in Dubai on Friday, but despite this the team is at number one in the points table.

Stoinis was injured

Let us tell you that in the second leg of IPL that started in UAE, Stoinis had a hamstring strain while bowling the second over in his first match for Delhi, after which he went out of the field. Pant told reporters after the loss against Bangalore, “We had already qualified, so we thought we would try someone because Stoinis was injured. Hopefully he will go into the next match.”

Delhi will be strong

Stoinis’ return on the field will be good news for Delhi as well as Australia as Cricket Australia has named this all-rounder in the squad selected for the T20 World Cup starting from October 17. Stoinis, a middle-order batsman and medium-pacer, recently said that he wants to be the “best finisher” for Australia in world cricket.

The winner of the first IPL qualifier will make it to the final to be held on October 15, while the loser will get another chance to make it to the title match. Kolkata will face Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Monday. The loser in this match will be out of the tournament. The winner of the match will play the first qualifier against the losing team in the second qualifier.

