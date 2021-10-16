stokes-started-training-in-nets-english-allrounders-speculations-to-come-in-team-before-ashes-started-mark-wood-gives-statement-over-it – Ben Stokes in team before Ashes Return? English all-rounder started training, fellow player gave this statement

England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes has once again started training in the nets. This is the reason that once again the speculation of his return in the upcoming Ashes series has intensified. At the same time, his teammate fast bowler Mark Wood has given a statement regarding this.

Mark Wood has said that after Ben Stokes started training at the nets this week, not once did it come to the minds of players that he could be included in the Ashes squad. This is because everyone is just worried about their recovery.

In July, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that Stokes was taking an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on his mental health while the first leg of this season of the Indian Premier League was postponed. He is also recovering from a finger injury sustained during.

Due to this he missed the home series against India and was also not included in the T20 World Cup and Ashes squads.

But the 30-year-old posted a video on social media of his return to training earlier this week, sparking speculation that he might play in the five-Test series starting December 8 in Brisbane.

Wood told ‘The Guardian’, “No player has mentioned Stokes even once. The only thing on everyone’s mind is that they all want to see them all right. No one wants to think further than this. ”

“We just want to see him (Stokes) well and happy. That’s why his name never came to anyone’s mind to play in the Ashes. ”

He said that England’s team is the current ODI world champion and the team also has the ability to win the T20 World Cup title.

“We have a big opportunity and a good team as well. Everyone talks about a four-year cycle for the next ODI World Cup but I still think we are in the 2019 cycle. ”

Wood said, “I think now we have time when the ODI team does something special. The 50-over tournament has had a great impact so it will be good to continue. ”