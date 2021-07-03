Stolen or lost phone can be found back, just do these 3 things

If you are afraid of your phone being stolen or lost, then do these 3 things. Will be easy to find.

Smartphones have become an important part of everyone’s life. Everything has become digital. From shopping to backing. But when someone’s phone is lost or stolen somewhere, he would have to face a lot of difficulties in collecting data from contract numbers. At the same time, there is a fear of theft of the bank’s secret password and other privacy. But today we are going to tell you some such tips by adopting which you can trace your phone. Let us know what are the special tips and tricks.

anti theft alarm

If you are afraid of theft of your phone, then first of all you should download the Anti Theft Alarm app in the phone. The advantage of this app is that if someone tries to pick up your phone, your phone will automatically start sounding an alarm. On the other hand, if someone tries to clean your hands on your phone in a crowded place, then this alarm will alert you.

Thief Tracker

It is very important to have Thief Tracker app in everyone’s phone. Because this app will help you a lot to find your phone. With the help of this app you will get complete information of thief. Apart from this, this app will send the photo of the person stealing to you.

lockout security and anti virus

With Lookout Security & Anti Virus app, you will be able to trace your stolen or lost phone. On the other hand, if the thief switches off the phone after the theft, then this app will give the details of the last location of the phone. After getting the last location, it will be easy to find the phone.