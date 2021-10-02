‘Stop and Go’ review: Aside from pandemic, girls just want to have fun

Frankly, a “Covid-era comedy” sounds like a threat to this critic, though perhaps others will benefit more from the social distancing gags around March 2020, when the mere thought of public spaces makes a dent in the spine. Bone breaks. The pandemic is hardly behind us, yet “Stop and Go,” starring and written by Whitney Call and Mallory Everton, formerly of the sketch comedy show Studio C, feels very old. Many of us would have doused our things in a comical amount of disinfectant and only went into a frenzy from the tickle of the throat, but the relativity factor is redundant at this point.

Girls, at least, just want to have fun. Jamie (Call) and Blake (Everton) are motor-mouthed sisters whose lives are affected by lockdown, though the bleakness of that reality is never really clearly articulated, with the ever-increasing number of “people dying out there”. To mention the occasional groan.