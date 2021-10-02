‘Stop and Go’ review: Aside from pandemic, girls just want to have fun
Frankly, a “Covid-era comedy” sounds like a threat to this critic, though perhaps others will benefit more from the social distancing gags around March 2020, when the mere thought of public spaces makes a dent in the spine. Bone breaks. The pandemic is hardly behind us, yet “Stop and Go,” starring and written by Whitney Call and Mallory Everton, formerly of the sketch comedy show Studio C, feels very old. Many of us would have doused our things in a comical amount of disinfectant and only went into a frenzy from the tickle of the throat, but the relativity factor is redundant at this point.
Girls, at least, just want to have fun. Jamie (Call) and Blake (Everton) are motor-mouthed sisters whose lives are affected by lockdown, though the bleakness of that reality is never really clearly articulated, with the ever-increasing number of “people dying out there”. To mention the occasional groan.
The girls’ grandmother, who lives in a nursing home that is plagued with cases of Covid, is one such potential victim, prompting a cross-country rescue mission. It’s a race against time: the sooner they reach Nana, the less chance of infection. Then there’s a third sister who doesn’t take the pandemic as seriously as she should – she’s on a cruise when Jamie and Blake give her the One Ring for the first time, and when she returns, she tries to take Nana to herself. intent, adds another layer of urgency.
Directed by Everton and Stephen Meek, “Stop and Go” joins the ever-expanding genre of female friend comedy that suggests that women can be awkward, manic, and even messy. (See: “Broad City,” “Booksmart” or “Never Goin’ Back”). Everton and Call are charming enough, and Everton is a particularly magnetic physical performer, but their high jinx – from a ridiculous saga involving one of Jamie’s students and a pair of rats to a pit stop at the dog breeder’s pad Is – hit-and-miss. But most miss.
wait and go
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 20 minutes. Available to rent or buy in theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.
