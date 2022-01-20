‘Stop, Let Them Cross’ – Gadget Clock

‘Cease, Let Them Cross’ – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Within the 10 years because the Imaginative and prescient Zero initiative started, 2021 was the deadliest 12 months for pedestrian accidents and fatalities. On Wednesday, the Mayor Eric Adams introduced a plan to vary that.

It’s known as “Cease, Let Them Cross.” And it warns each drivers and cyclists to anticipate enforcement of visitors legal guidelines, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

A 3-month-old woman was killed in her stroller in Clinton Hill and a 15-year-old woman was hit by a college bus in Midwood. They have been simply two of the greater than 122 pedestrians killed in metropolis intersections over the previous 12 months.

“The prerequisite to prosperity is public security and justice. That public security additionally consists of visitors security,” Adams stated.

A brand new rule goes into impact in NYC at this time which requires drivers to cease, quite than yield, for pedestrians in intersections when visitors controls 🚦🛑 usually are not in place. Drivers should stay stopped till such pedestrians cross the roadway.https://t.co/o6QCgz8r8z pic.twitter.com/CGm0MT9Inl — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) January 19, 2022

Final 12 months noticed the best degree of visitors fatalities within the metropolis in a decade. On Wednesday, Adams and the Division of Transportation introduced a brand new marketing campaign to finish visitors violence by smarter engineering and stronger enforcement on the intersections chargeable for 79% of pedestrian accidents.

“We’re going to reimagine 1,000 intersections everywhere in the metropolis. There will probably be visitors frequent measures and recapturing area for pedestrians. We’re going to enhance visitors indicators, increase crosswalks, and extra,” Adams stated.

WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams Declares NYC Avenue Security Plan

Additionally beginning Wednesday, drivers and cyclists should absolutely cease — not simply yield — for pedestrians in crosswalks, even at intersections with out visitors lights or cease indicators.

NYPD officers will probably be watching.

“That doesn’t imply decelerate and navigate your automotive in between individuals strolling within the crosswalk. It means cease till the crosswalk is evident of pedestrians, then proceed,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added. “If our officers see a automobile failing to cease whereas pedestrians are crossing in entrance of them, that’s the place enforcement is available in.

“Each officer goes to be centered on it and once they see these infractions they are going to be imposing them,” Sewell added.

The DOT stated it’ll make investments thousands and thousands of {dollars} within the marketing campaign, bettering infrastructure and educating drivers concerning the new guidelines.

“We are able to do it. The 7 million New Yorkers who doesn’t have automobiles anticipate that New York Metropolis will probably be there for them,” Ydanis Rodriguez stated.

Amongst them is Fabiola Mendieta, whose 5-year-old son was killed in visitors violence.

“I’m right here representing all the households like my very own who’ve empty chairs at our tables due to our youngster, our companions, our siblings have been stolen from us, killed in crashes,” Mendieta stated.

The mayor stated the brand new plan will imply fewer tables with empty chairs.

Editor’s word: This story was first revealed Jan. 19.