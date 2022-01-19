‘Stop, Let Them Cross’ – Gadget Clock

‘Cease, Let Them Cross’ – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Within the 10 years because the Imaginative and prescient Zero initiative started, 2021 was the deadliest yr for pedestrian accidents and fatalities. On Wednesday, the Mayor Eric Adams introduced a plan to vary that.

It’s known as “Cease, Let Them Cross.”

A 3-month-old lady was killed in her stroller in Clinton Hill and a 15-year-old lady was hit by a faculty bus in Midwood. They have been simply two of the greater than 122 pedestrians killed in metropolis intersections over the previous yr.

“The prerequisite to prosperity is public security and justice. That additionally contains visitors security,” Adams mentioned.

A brand new rule goes into impact in NYC at this time which requires drivers to cease, fairly than yield, for pedestrians in intersections when visitors controls 🚦🛑 should not in place. Drivers should stay stopped till such pedestrians cross the roadway.https://t.co/o6QCgz8r8z pic.twitter.com/CGm0MT9Inl — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) January 19, 2022

Final yr noticed the best degree of visitors fatalities within the metropolis in a decade. On Wednesday, Adams and the Division of Transportation introduced a brand new marketing campaign to finish visitors violence via smarter engineering and stronger enforcement on the intersections liable for 79% of pedestrian accidents.

“We’re going to reimagine 1,000 intersections throughout town, enhance visitors alerts, increase crosswalks, and extra,” Adams mentioned.

WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams Broadcasts NYC Avenue Security Plan

Additionally beginning Wednesday, drivers and cyclists should absolutely cease — not simply yield to pedestrians in crosswalks — even at intersections the place there’s not a visitors mild or cease signal.

NYPD officers might be watching.

“That doesn’t imply decelerate and navigate your automotive in between individuals strolling within the crosswalk. It means cease till the crosswalk is obvious of pedestrians, then proceed,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added. “If our officers see a car failing to cease whereas pedestrians are crossing in entrance of them, that’s the place enforcement is available in.

“It’s not a lot that we’re going to have extra officers targeted on it. Each officer goes to be targeted on it and once we see infractions we’ll take motion,” Sewell added.

The DOT mentioned it is going to make investments tens of millions of {dollars} within the marketing campaign, bettering infrastructure and educating drivers in regards to the new guidelines.

“We are able to do it. The 7 million New Yorkers with out vehicles anticipate us to do it,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez mentioned.

Amongst them is Fabiola Mendieta, whose 5-year-old son was killed in visitors violence.

“I’m right here representing the entire households like my very own who’ve empty chairs at our tables as a result of our little one, father, siblings have been stolen from us, killed in crashes,” Mendieta mentioned.

The mayor mentioned the brand new plan will imply fewer tables with empty chairs.

The DOT may even outfit at the very least 100 problematic intersections with bike corrals, which assist enhance visibility and stop drivers from turning corners too shortly.