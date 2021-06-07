Stop streaming The Family Man 2 or face protests, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman tells Amazon Prime Video India

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, on Sunday, demanded Amazon Prime Video to finish streaming The Family Man 2 internet sequence as a result of it allegedly misrepresents Tamils and distorts their Eelam liberation battle.

He expressed peril over the sequence having been launched on 4 June regardless of opposition from the Tamils during the enviornment, and warned of massive protests if the screening become as quickly as not stopped.

“Everytime you fail to put aside so and ignore and disrespect our feelings, we Tamils during the globe can also merely should lead a big marketing campaign to boycott all Amazon companies, together with Prime Video,” he acknowledged in a letter to Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, Mumbai.

(*2*) Seeman acknowledged the sequence portrayed the Tamil Eelam freedom battle “cheaply, needing to tarnish Tamils picture.” It’s miles condemnable that the procure sequence has been made to sound love the categorical of the Sinhala authorities which allegedly invaded, dominated and annihilated the fatherland of the Tamils, he acknowledged. Such sequence, he acknowledged, will should aloof by no methodology be screened as a result of it accommodates “corrupt drawl towards Tamil and helps pro-Sinhala ideologies or some other hurry.”