During last week’s demonstrations in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, against the ban, some demonstrators performed a formal Mरीori dance known as ka met haka, an internationally recognized pre-rugby performance.

Ngati Toa, a Mओori tribe with a legal right to that call, appealed to them on Monday to stop. “We urge the protesters to immediately stop using our Tonga,” said Taku Parai, a senior member of Ngati Toa, in a statement using M शब्दori words for a treasure. “We do not support their role.”

A law passed by the New Zealand government in 2014 recognized the gang or iwi as guardians of the haka. Ka Mate is from 1820 and the story of the heroic escape of Rauparaha is captured by a rival gang. Ngati Toa has previously spoken out against its misuse for commercial gain.