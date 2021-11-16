Stop Using Our Haka, Maori Tribe Tells Anti-Vaccine Protesters
During last week’s demonstrations in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, against the ban, some demonstrators performed a formal Mरीori dance known as ka met haka, an internationally recognized pre-rugby performance.
Ngati Toa, a Mओori tribe with a legal right to that call, appealed to them on Monday to stop. “We urge the protesters to immediately stop using our Tonga,” said Taku Parai, a senior member of Ngati Toa, in a statement using M शब्दori words for a treasure. “We do not support their role.”
A law passed by the New Zealand government in 2014 recognized the gang or iwi as guardians of the haka. Ka Mate is from 1820 and the story of the heroic escape of Rauparaha is captured by a rival gang. Ngati Toa has previously spoken out against its misuse for commercial gain.
The current coronavirus epidemic has once again hit M माori hard. As of March, half of the population in New Zealand who went to the intensive care unit due to the virus, despite being only 14 per cent, was Mरीori. The rate of vaccination among Mओori people lags behind that of the rest of the country, with 77 per cent eligible receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 90 per cent of the wider population.
In light of this history, and the ancestors they have lost to these diseases, the gang has played an active role in vaccinating its members against the coronavirus, said Helmut Modlic, a senior member of Nagati Toa.
“We are very clear that the Covid-19 vaccine is the best protection available to us and we are committed to supporting our Vanuatu vaccination as soon as possible.” Modlick continued. He appealed to the protesters to use different slogans, many of them.
