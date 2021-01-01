Stories about Atal Bihari Vajpayee: When Gaipe The Vajpayee wanted to be in his house because of Scindia, the individual group was overwhelmed by the address Politics: Politics

Today is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He breathed his last on this day in 2018. Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee was not very active in state politics. MP Vijayraje Scindia has been under the umbrella of Jana Sangh since its inception and Vajpayee never tried to challenge him. Vajpayee contested the Lok Sabha elections three times from Madhya Pradesh and won twice, but once his winning chariot stopped in his home district of Gwalior. He was defeated by the queen’s son with whom he had a close relationship.In the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, Vajpayee contested from Gwalior. He was earlier elected as an MP from New Delhi constituency in 1980. According to Vajpayee, he was not very active in the field after winning from New Delhi. So, in search of a second seat, he reached his hometown of Gwalior. He had once become an MP from here in 1971, but he did not consider Gwalior a safe place for himself. Gwalior has always been the stronghold of the Scindia family and Vajpayee was aware of this danger.

Vajpayee later said that he had considered the mind of the then Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia of Gwalior before filing his nomination papers. Madhavrao was the MP of Guna at that time. Vajpayee had asked him if he was contesting from Gwalior. Vajpayee had given his candidature after Scindia’s refusal, but then he got caught up in Congress diplomacy and had to face it.

The strategy of the Congress was clear. Vajpayee was the most popular leader and campaigner of his party. It was planned to keep them tied up in Gwalior so that they would not preach in other areas. Therefore, Madhavrao Scindia was brought before him. The Congress took this decision so late that Vajpayee had no choice but to contest from another constituency.

Vajpayee fought hard against Scindia, but lost. However, his relationship with the Scindia family was not affected. He later wrote that Scindia was pressured to fight Gwalior and being a Congressman, he had no choice but to fight Gwalior. Vajpayee said that at the last minute Scindia had filed his candidature from Gwalior, they did not see it as a breach of promise, but could not justify it on the test of mutual relations.

