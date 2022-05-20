Storm damage prompts Calgary Flames to cancel Red Lot viewing parties for Game 2 and 3 vs. Oilers – Calgary



The Calgary Flames introduced Thursday that the group shall be cancelling Red Lot viewing parties for Game 2 and Game 3 of their playoff collection towards the Edmonton Oilers due to a storm that tore by town a day earlier. In a information launch, the NHL hockey membership mentioned Friday’s and Sunday’s viewing parties had to be cancelled “due to damage suffered to the positioning throughout yesterday’s windstorm, and inclement climate within the forecast.” The Red Lot permits hundreds of followers to watch Flames playoff video games exterior collectively on the Stampede Grounds on a number of giant screens for free.















The Flames cancelled Wednesday’s viewing social gathering for Game 1 towards the Oilers due to the wind gusts. A International Information crew on the scene famous that the wind was so highly effective it ripped a gap by the again of a stage on the web site.

READ MORE: Winds snuff out Calgary Flames Red Lot forward of Battle of Alberta Game 1

Regardless of the disappointing information concerning the Red Lot, the Flames additionally introduced Thursday that the Scotiabank Saddledome shall be opened for Game 3 on Sunday when the Flames will play in Edmonton in order that followers can congregate for a “C of Red Household Viewing Occasion.”

“Tickets shall be free however have to be secured prematurely,” the Flames mentioned. “(There shall be a) most of 4 tickets every.

“We ask that you simply please solely safe what you’ll use to keep away from wasted tickets.”

The Flames famous the indoor viewing social gathering will see the world function “at a diminished capability for this occasion.”

“We perceive that demand for ‘C of Red Household Viewing Occasion’ tickets will probably outweigh provide, and would really like to reiterate our large gratitude for the extraordinary assist of the C of Red,” the membership mentioned. “Updates relating to future viewing parties shall be supplied as out there.”

Tickets for the Game 3 viewing social gathering on the Saddledome shall be out there right here starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The sector shall be open to followers with tickets on Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Battle of Alberta Game 1 sees Oilers lose 9-6 to Flames

The Flames gained the opening recreation of their collection towards the Oilers by a rating of 9-6 on Wednesday.

