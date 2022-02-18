Storm Eunice rips roof from London’s arena with wind gusts up to 90 mph



Hurricane Eunice tore apart the roof of the O2 Arena in London on Friday, forcing it to be removed immediately and closing the multipurpose space completely for the rest of the day.

“The safety of our viewers is paramount,” O2 said in a statement obtained by the BBC. “We will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

The video shows the aftermath of the storm, where gusts of up to 90 miles per hour were reported to have shattered six panels from the roof of the arena.

“Due to today’s unfavorable weather, we can confirm that there was some damage to our roof tent cloth at O2. The damaged areas have been cleared and O2 will be closed for the rest of the day,” said an O2 spokesman.

The O2 Arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, first opened in 2000 in Greenwich, south-east London. O2 served as the home ground for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

UK citizens were warned on Friday to stay indoors and cancel travel plans to protect themselves from the predicted damage of Hurricane Younis. UK authorities have issued “red” warnings for parts of England and London due to winds that could exceed 90 miles per hour, according to the Associated Press.

Eunice is the second hurricane to hit Europe. It killed at least five people in Germany and Poland just days before Friday’s quake.