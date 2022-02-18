World

Storm Eunice rips roof from London’s arena with wind gusts up to 90 mph

10 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Storm Eunice rips roof from London’s arena with wind gusts up to 90 mph
Written by admin
Storm Eunice rips roof from London’s arena with wind gusts up to 90 mph

Storm Eunice rips roof from London’s arena with wind gusts up to 90 mph

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hurricane Eunice tore apart the roof of the O2 Arena in London on Friday, forcing it to be removed immediately and closing the multipurpose space completely for the rest of the day.

“The safety of our viewers is paramount,” O2 said in a statement obtained by the BBC. “We will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Live Update: Ukraine eases concerns of Russian aggression as Biden says threat still ‘too much’

The video shows the aftermath of the storm, where gusts of up to 90 miles per hour were reported to have shattered six panels from the roof of the arena.

“Due to today’s unfavorable weather, we can confirm that there was some damage to our roof tent cloth at O2. The damaged areas have been cleared and O2 will be closed for the rest of the day,” said an O2 spokesman.

The O2 Arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, first opened in 2000 in Greenwich, south-east London. O2 served as the home ground for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

UK citizens were warned on Friday to stay indoors and cancel travel plans to protect themselves from the predicted damage of Hurricane Younis. UK authorities have issued “red” warnings for parts of England and London due to winds that could exceed 90 miles per hour, according to the Associated Press.

Eunice is the second hurricane to hit Europe. It killed at least five people in Germany and Poland just days before Friday’s quake.

READ Also  U.S. Intelligence Sees Russian Plan for Possible Ukraine Invasion

#Storm #Eunice #rips #roof #Londons #arena #wind #gusts #mph

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NYC subway crime: Asian woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train at Times Square station, suspect in custody

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment