Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures



Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some restraint over the weekend becoming the more seasonal average for this time of year.

A strong storm across the central plains will increase the risk of strong to severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hailstorms, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding.

Behind this system, it would be cold enough for measurable snowfall in North Rocky.

Extreme fire risks are high for the central and southern plains, including strong winds and dry conditions.

Northwest remains active with coastal rainfall and mountain snow.