Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

1 day ago
Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some restraint over the weekend becoming the more seasonal average for this time of year.

Bad news for allergy sufferers: Pollen counts on the rise

Snow and frozen warning on Friday

A strong storm across the central plains will increase the risk of strong to severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hailstorms, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding.

A strong storm is expected on Friday

Behind this system, it would be cold enough for measurable snowfall in North Rocky.

Friday Fox model

Extreme fire risks are high for the central and southern plains, including strong winds and dry conditions.

Fire weather warning until Friday

Northwest remains active with coastal rainfall and mountain snow.

