Toofaan

Movie (2021) | Release Date, Review, Cast, Trailer …

Review

There is a Parsi gym owner near Aziz’s house. He shows Aziz the legend box of Muhammad Ali’s videos. They say, ‘This is the difference between boxing and brotherhood. Boxing is a sport that requires technique, discipline, patience, strength alone doesn’t work. Seeing Aziz’s abilities, he is sent to boxing coach Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal). Nana Prabhu lives in Dadar and he is also a little wary when he sees a Muslim boy near him from the infamous area of ​​Dongri. But he agrees to train Aziz in his wing.

Nana Prabhu gives Aziz Ali the name ‘Toofan’. But the relationship between the teacher and the disciple also gets sour. As the story progresses, Aziz and Nana Prabhu’s relationship deteriorates due to some personal reasons. The director has a lot to say in the film ‘Toofan’. There is a love story, bigotry, communal harmony, the urge to become a boxer and an athlete to get rid of notoriety… ‘Toofan’ has to tread several paths at once. As you go ahead with this fictional story, many times you feel like you have seen it all before, be it ‘Ghulam’, ‘Sultan’ or ‘Mukkabaaz’.

After ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have come together once again in ‘Toofan’. Obviously you as a viewer want the same blast as before, but in ‘Toofan’ you get a very simple story, which is told in an even simpler way. Although the film does have some punching injuries, it is a solid effect in many places, but in the end it is tiring. ‘Toofan’ is a strange mix of succumbing to stereotypes and destroying it too. There is a love story at the core of this story, but boxing gives momentum to the film. However, at times it seems that one thing is intersecting the other.

Ananya believes that you always have a choice. It’s not easy to pull yourself out or upgrade yourself from the world you were born into. The hero of the film does it and you go ahead with his journey, his inner struggle and the hope of mastering his boxing skills. However, meanwhile the focus of the story is on a traditional love story, social fabric, parental displeasure and boxing. The strongest aspect of the film is its realistic approach. Whether it is on the relationship between a coach and his disciple or dialogues between communal conflicts. However, strangely, these scenes are also cut short and emotions are prevented from flowing to take the story forward. At times, it seems that the story wants to talk about issues like religious tolerance, sympathy and prejudice, but then it only touches these topics on the surface.

Ranveer Singh rapped a lot in the streets of Dharavi in ​​Gully Boy. Farhan Akhtar also roams these streets, but boils. Ranveer’s image becomes like that of a common boy. But growing up in an urban area, it’s nice to see Farhan do it. Farhan definitely takes some time in this work, but he molds himself into the role. As far as physical transformation is concerned, we have seen his honesty and determination in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. Farhan is tempted to box with the country’s famous and respected boxers like Neeraj Goyat and Gaganpreet Sharma.

Paresh Rawal has done a great job in the film. Without seeing them, they are settling in the role of watching and misunderstood their student. He, along with Dr. Mohan Agashe, has shown that if good actors are in front, they can make even a simple script better with their performance. Mrunal Thakur has done justice to her role. She doesn’t look dramatic. It is also seen in the film that whether in crisis or some other situation, such characters do not drown in pretense or pity. Aziz Ali admits in the film, ‘The boil that has burst in boxing is close to its’.

Overall, ‘Storm’ may not be a cyclonic storm, but it does have several chances of thunderstorms.