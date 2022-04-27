World

Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South
Written by admin
Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South

Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Average temperatures across the northern layers of the country will remain this week, including record-breaking lows for the Midwest and North Plains.

Severe wildfires in the United States are threatening communities because of the winds

Possible record-low temperatures on Wednesday

Possible record-low temperatures on Wednesday
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Meanwhile, summer heat will increase in the south.

Snow and frost warning on Wednesday and Thursday

Snow and frost warning on Wednesday and Thursday
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

A storm from the New England coast is forecast to bring rain and some snow to the region until Friday.

Danger of strong storm

Danger of strong storm
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Severe fire weather is expected in the southern high plains, where warm and dry temperatures increase the risk for wildfires.

Fire weather warning until Thursday

Fire weather warning until Thursday
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

A new hurricane is expected in the next few days, with heavy snowfall in North Rocky and strong to strong thunderstorms in Central America.

Please watch the latest weather and be alert.

#Storm #bring #rainy #weather #snow #England #heat #soars #South

READ Also  Brooklyn subway suspect in custody; State legislature overrides gov's veto, shutters abortion clinics

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment