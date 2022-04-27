Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South



Average temperatures across the northern layers of the country will remain this week, including record-breaking lows for the Midwest and North Plains.

Severe wildfires in the United States are threatening communities because of the winds

Meanwhile, summer heat will increase in the south.

A storm from the New England coast is forecast to bring rain and some snow to the region until Friday.

Severe fire weather is expected in the southern high plains, where warm and dry temperatures increase the risk for wildfires.

A new hurricane is expected in the next few days, with heavy snowfall in North Rocky and strong to strong thunderstorms in Central America.

Please watch the latest weather and be alert.