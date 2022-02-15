World

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next major storm system is starting to crank across the west, bringing the possibility of strong winds, heavy snowfall and severe weather in the next few days.

Before the cold front associated with this system, gusts and warm winds today would increase the risk of fire from the southwest to the plains.

High wind warnings have also been posted for California, where many cool breezes are blowing after days of temperatures and record-breaking heat.

On Wednesday and Thursday, severe weather will be at risk from the southern plains across the southeast.

There will be heavy snowfall from Oklahoma to the Great Lakes.

