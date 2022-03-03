World

Stormy weather forecast for West

15 hours ago
The west is going to experience active weather in the next few days, as several strong storms, extensive rains and mountain snow are moving into the region.

In California, Sierra can get 1-2 feet of new snow by Saturday morning.

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Temperatures will drop during the Arctic cold front Saturday as snow spreads over the Rockies, the plains and the high Midwest.

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Frozen rain and snow will be possible in some parts of Michigan and weekend travel will be affected.

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Earlier, the record warming would be the story because temperatures averaged 20-30 degrees higher for the plains and southeast.

(Credit: Gadget Clock)

On Saturday and Sunday, the cold front will collapse on the plains, causing severe storms.

