Stormy weather forecast for West



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The west is going to experience active weather in the next few days, as several strong storms, extensive rains and mountain snow are moving into the region.

Lead poisoning among bald eagles renewed call for lead bullet alternatives

In California, Sierra can get 1-2 feet of new snow by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop during the Arctic cold front Saturday as snow spreads over the Rockies, the plains and the high Midwest.

Frozen rain and snow will be possible in some parts of Michigan and weekend travel will be affected.

Earlier, the record warming would be the story because temperatures averaged 20-30 degrees higher for the plains and southeast.

On Saturday and Sunday, the cold front will collapse on the plains, causing severe storms.