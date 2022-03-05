Story Of American naval base Pearl Harbor attack and Japan connection

Japan dealt a big blow in 1941 by attacking Pearl Harbor Naval Base. It is believed that in the year 1945, America avenged the Pearl Harbor attack by nuclear attack on two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

America, which is recognized as the most powerful country in the world, has also faced many big crises. Some of these were something he had never imagined. The attack by Japan on the Pearl Harbor Naval Base on 7 December 1941 was also similar. America was stunned by this attack on Pearl Harbor, but this one move also turned the tide of World War II.

On the morning of 7 December 1941, the Naval Base of Pearl Harbor in America was full of haze and at 7.30 pm there was a loud explosion. After this similar bombing continued for about 1 hour. This was the first attack on American soil during World War II. At the same time, America also had no possibility of this attack on Japan’s side.

Japan chose the US naval base Pearl Harbor because it thought that most of America’s fuel tanks and warships would be located here. Although not all aircraft, tanks and ships were on Pearl Harbor in this attack, but America was heavily damaged. The entire port along with the naval base was destroyed in this fierce bombing.

About 2,400 Americans were killed in this Pearl Harbor attack, including both soldiers and civilians. Along with this, more than 200 American aircraft belonging to the Navy, Air Force and many warships and ships were also destroyed. At the same time, about 100 soldiers of Japan were also killed in this attack. This was the same attack after which America joined the Allied side in World War II.

America had no idea of ​​this attack on the Japanese side. The reason for this was that a few days ago, the US Secretary of State had a meeting with the representatives of Japan to remove the sanctions. Actually, America had imposed sanctions on Japan due to the increasing interference of China. At the same time, Japan was angry with America, when it and the Allied forces gave help to China.

It was only after the attack on Pearl Harbor that the then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his involvement in World War II. After which Britain got a lot of support from America and the situation in Europe was greatly affected. At the same time, in the year 1945, the US carried out a nuclear attack on two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to avenge the attack on Pearl Harbor. The scourge which Japan has been facing for many decades.