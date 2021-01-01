Story of Brahmastra movie: Story of Brahmastra movie revealed Mauni Roy steals Shah Rukh Khan’s power while Ranveer Kapoor is a superpower as Shiva
‘Bollywood Hungama’ has written in its report quoting a source related to the film, Shah Rukh Khan is in the role of a scientist in the film. In this, his character is creating a powerful energy source. Shah Rukh’s character gets the most powerful weapon in the world, the Brahmastra in the film. It is a source of energy. Shah Rukh will be seen in the first 30 minutes of the film. The journey of ‘Brahmastra’ will start from his character.
Mauni Roy will be the main villain
Not only that, it is said that Mauni Roy has become the main villain in the film. She steals all his power from Shah Rukh Khan’s character. She steals his energy source from the scientist. The report says, “Shah Rukh’s character does not give this source of energy to Mauni easily. Mauni steals it and begins the journey to find the Brahmastra hidden in three different places on earth. ‘
This character will be Ranbir and Alia
The story moves on and here is the entry of Ranbir Kapoor’s character ‘Shiva’ and Alia’s character ‘Isha’. It is said that Ranbir’s character in the film will have superpowers, which can extinguish the fire with his hands.
