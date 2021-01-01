Story of Brahmastra movie: Story of Brahmastra movie revealed Mauni Roy steals Shah Rukh Khan’s power while Ranveer Kapoor is a superpower as Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a small role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, where Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on screen for the first time, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mauni Roy. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan has completed 10 days of shooting of the film in Mumbai in 2019 itself. Now there is information about Shah Rukh Khan’s character. In this film, he will be seen in the role of a scientist.

Shah Rukh will be seen in the film for the first 30 minutes

‘Bollywood Hungama’ has written in its report quoting a source related to the film, Shah Rukh Khan is in the role of a scientist in the film. In this, his character is creating a powerful energy source. Shah Rukh’s character gets the most powerful weapon in the world, the Brahmastra in the film. It is a source of energy. Shah Rukh will be seen in the first 30 minutes of the film. The journey of ‘Brahmastra’ will start from his character.

Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married this year? This actress told the inside story

Mauni Roy will be the main villain

Not only that, it is said that Mauni Roy has become the main villain in the film. She steals all his power from Shah Rukh Khan’s character. She steals his energy source from the scientist. The report says, “Shah Rukh’s character does not give this source of energy to Mauni easily. Mauni steals it and begins the journey to find the Brahmastra hidden in three different places on earth. ‘

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut, creating Tehelka internationally

This character will be Ranbir and Alia

The story moves on and here is the entry of Ranbir Kapoor’s character ‘Shiva’ and Alia’s character ‘Isha’. It is said that Ranbir’s character in the film will have superpowers, which can extinguish the fire with his hands.

