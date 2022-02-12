Story Of British serial killer Myra Hindley who called Moors Murderer

In 1998, Myra broke her silence about the murders, saying that she was with Ian Brady in the crimes under pressure from him. Ian kept threatening to kill his family.

Today, you will be stunned to hear the story of that female serial killer whose crime. The name of this serial killer was Myra Hindley, who was included in the list of Britain’s most cruel women. According to reports, all the children that Myra had put to death were brutally tortured before being killed.

Myra was born in 1942 in Manchester, UK. Myra Hindley’s father was associated with the Parachute Regiment during the Second World War. She grew up in a very poor family, her father Bob used to beat her frequently in her childhood. Myra’s father, Bob, believed that one should adopt violent behavior to deal with conflict.

Myra was also told by Father Bob how to fight. However, when she was 4 years old, she went to live with her grandmother after the birth of her sister. He finished his schooling while living with his grandmother. At the age of 18, Myra started a job in a chemical distribution firm (Millwards Merchandise). In 1961, she met a man named Ian Brady while on the job.

Ian Brady was a notorious robber of the time, who was jailed several times for theft and robbery. Despite knowing about Ian Brady’s criminal history, Myra falls in love with him. After living with Ian, her behavior began to change. It is said that both used to read literature related to crime and Nazi criminals for a long time. Myra, who was living in grandmother’s house, had planned a bank robbery with her lover one day.

Myra did not commit robbery, but on 12 July 1963, along with her lover, murdered a 16-year-old girl named Pauline Reade. Before being killed, Myra took Reade with her to Saddleworth Moor, a deserted area 15 miles from Manchester. There, the first couple together with the girl committed cruelty and then strangled her to death.

After this, Ian and Myra called a 12-year-old boy John Kilbride on 23 November on the pretext of giving him a lift in the car and then sexually assaulted him to death. Then in the year 1964, on June 16, both of them together killed a boy named Keith Bennett, although Keith’s body was never found by the police. These two killers did not stop here, but also brutally killed the girl Lesnie Downey, who was roaming alone in the fair, and also prepared video footage of her. However, Myra never confessed that she had killed Downey.

In 1965, both were caught when Ian was spotted by Myra’s brother-in-law Smith while beating a boy named Edward Evans with an axe. First, Smith told the whole thing to Myra’s sister and informed the police. After this, on October 7, both the couple were caught, at first both of them misled the police but later they confessed their crime. After being sentenced to death, Myra died in prison in 2002 at the age of 60.