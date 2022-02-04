Story of india in Indian athlete in winter olympics 2022 Arif khan Story All You Need To Know Marriage Postponed Training With Soldiers

Indian Athlete In Winter Olympics 2022 Story: Arif Khan is the first Indian to qualify for two events in a season of Winter Olympic Games. Skier Arif Khan, 31, has qualified for the slalom and giant slalom events.

Arif Khan took skiing for the first time at the age of four in a small hill village in Jammu and Kashmir. His move was the beginning of an arduous journey that culminated with the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on 4 February. Arif is the first Indian to qualify for two events in a season of the Winter Olympic Games.

Arif has worked hard to achieve this feat. He trained with Indian soldiers. Not only this, he even postponed his marriage to participate in the Winter Olympics. Skier Arif Khan leads a small four-member Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Arif has inherited skiing. His father Mohammad Yasin Khan runs a ski shop and tour company in Gulmarg. His younger son Merazuddin is a national level snowboarder. Arif Khan won the gold medal in the National Junior Championships at the age of just 12. Then he entered that tournament for the first time.

Several military and border guard units are permanently stationed in Gulmarg and there are several checkpoints on the road from Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir. Its tallest gondola reaches 3,950 m (13,000 ft) on Mount Afarwat, which is home to the Indian Army’s Elite High Altitude Warfare School.

Arif Khan sometimes trains with the soldiers there as well. She postponed her wedding in order to gain enough ranking points to qualify for Beijing. Finally qualified for the slalom event in November 2021 and secured the Olympic quota for the first time.

However, Arif mostly competes and takes training in Europe. He has participated in four world championships. His best performance was at last year’s World Championships in Italy, when he finished 45th.

Arif Khan is the only Indian to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Skier Arif Khan, 31, has qualified for the slalom and giant slalom events. India has sent a 6-member team including a coach, a technician and a team manager to these games. Before Arif, only 15 Indian athletes have participated in the Winter Olympic Games.