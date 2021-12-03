story of ips anirudh kumar who cleared upsc after getting failure in many attempt

Every year lakhs of children try their luck in UPSC exam, but only the selected candidates get success. Candidates who try sincerely get success in this exam. Today we are telling you the story of one such IPS officer Anirudh Kumar who once left UPSC preparation after being troubled by failures but later he started preparing again and achieved his goal. His wife Aarti Singh, who supported Anirudh during the preparations, is also an IPS officer.

Anirudh Kumar, who secured 146th rank in the UPSC examination in the year 2017, is originally from Jehanabad, Bihar. His early education took place in Jehanabad. Being a Naxal affected area, his childhood was spent in a lot of fear. Looking at the village and the surrounding environment, his uncle used to inspire him to become a collector in his childhood. The talk of uncle struck Anirudh’s mind in his childhood.

Anirudh Kumar’s father used to work in the Railways. During this time his father got transferred to Kanpur. After which Anirudh Kumar came to Kanpur with his family. Later his studies took place in Kanpur itself. He completed his B.Tech degree from HBTI, Kanpur. After BTech, he started working in Infosys. Then an incident happened in Anirudh Kumar’s life which again inspired him to become a civil service officer.

Actually Anirudh Kumar’s father had bought a land in Kanpur with his earnings. Which was captured by the Dabangs. Anirudh Kumar and his family complained to the SSP of Kanpur. The SSP ordered the local police station to take immediate action. After which that land got back to Anirudh Kumar’s family. This incident left a deep impression on his mind and he started preparing for UPSC.

Anirudh Kumar gave his first attempt in 2012 but he could not reach the interview. In the second attempt, he reached the interview but he did not get success. After that he started preparing for PCS. He took the PCS exam thrice and got success all three times. But they felt that they had strayed from their original goal. After that he again started preparing for UPSC.

Meanwhile, in 2015, he got married to Aarti Singh. Aarti and both of them started preparing for UPSC together. After this, both of them took the UPSC exam in 2016. In the 2016 examination, Anirudh Kumar’s wife Aarti Singh got selected in the IPS but got Defense Services. Since Anirudh’s target was IAS or IPS only. So he left the Defense Services and started preparing again. In the very next attempt, Anirudh Kumar got 146th rank in UPSC examination and was selected for IPS.