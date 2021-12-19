Story of Laagir 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Story of Laagir Movie (2022):Story of Laagir is an Indian upcoming Marathi language drama film directed by Roheet Rao Narsinge. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 14 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Story of Laagir Movie Details:

Movies Name : Story of Laagir (2022)

: Story of Laagir (2022) Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: 14 January 2022

14 January 2022 Director : Roheet Rao Narsinge

: Roheet Rao Narsinge Producer: B.N. Meshram, Yamini Waghade

B.N. Meshram, Yamini Waghade Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Roheet Rao Narsinge

: Roheet Rao Narsinge Music: N/A

N/A Language: Marathi

Marathi Watch on: Theatres

Story of Laagir Cast?

Chaitali Chavan

Sanjay Khapre

Roheet Rao Narsinge

Story of Laagir Official Trailer

Story of Laagir Official Trailer Coming soon.

