story of latur woman puja kadam who cleared upsc 2020 despite loss of vision

Pooja Kadam, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra, was pursuing her graduation from Fergusson College in Pune in the year 2014 when her eyesight started losing sight. Initially, he had problems in seeing at night, but later this problem kept increasing, he started having trouble seeing and recognizing in the day also.

It is the dream of lakhs of students to clear the UPSC exam, but only those who are passionate and are not afraid of all kinds of problems that come in life are able to clear this exam. One such people includes the name of Pooja Kadam, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra, who did not give up despite losing her eyesight and passed the UPSC examination by overcoming all the challenges.

Pooja Kadam was shown to many doctors but there was not much improvement. The doctors told him that his treatment was possible only in England. However, the diminishing vision of his eyes could never come in the way of realizing his dreams. With the support of her teacher father, homemaker mother and three sisters, Pooja Kadam started preparing for UPSC.

During this, Pooja gave the UPSC exam four times but she could not succeed. Once she even reached the interview but she did not get a place in the final list. But in the fifth attempt, Pooja made her dream come true. Pooja secured 577 rank in UPSC 2020 exam. The goal of the puja is to uplift the lives of rural women and make them self-reliant.

A resident of Taka village of Ausa taluka of Latur district, Pooja started her studies in her native district. He studied up to 10th standard from Keshavaraj Vidyalaya in Latur. After this he studied 11th and 12th from Dayanand College. After 12th, Pooja went to Pune. where he graduated from Ferguson College. Pooja earned a master’s degree in political science from Indira Gandhi Open University.