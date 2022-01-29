Story of raw agent Ravindra kaushik tiger who was major in pak army

Today talk of such a spy of the country who stood for the country in every situation. He remained in the army of the neighboring country for years and kept helping the country. The name of this biggest spy of the country was Ravindra Kaushik. Ravindra was given the name ‘Tiger’ due to his skill and agility. However, this detective could not get the country’s support in difficult circumstances of life, which Kaushik’s family kept on mentioning many times.

Ravindra Kaushik was born on 11 April 1952 in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Growing up, he had closely watched the wars of 65 and 71. He used to be a theater artist while studying in SD Bihani College. In 1972, when he came to Lucknow to stage a play, he caught the eye of an intelligence agency officer. In this play he role of detective It was played, which does not spew the secrets of the country even after being caught in the clutches of enemies.

After completing his B.Com in 1973, he moved to Delhi and completed two years of training with the intelligence agency RAW there. Here he gathered many information related to Islam along with learning Punjabi, Urdu. After this he entered the neighboring country as Nabi Ahmed Shakir in 1975. By Ravindra Kaushik Lahore He made his home and enrolled in a big college and got an academic degree.

Ravindra Kaushik, who specializes in hiding the identity, did it in a few days. Pakistani Army Joined. After this, he reached the rank of Major in the army on the strength of hard work. So that no one doubts the companion, he also married the daughter of an officer of the battalion. After the 1971 defeat, Pakistan was continuously plotting, but Ravindra Kaushik kept failing it.

Ravindra Kaushik saved India from enemy country by sharing important information from 1979 to 1983. Because of this, the then Home Minister of the country gave the name ‘Tiger’ to Ravindra Kaushik. At the same time, MK Dhar, a senior IB officer, wrote in the book “Mission to Pakistan” written on Ravindra Kaushik that he was an invaluable heritage of our country. While living in Pakistan, he saved the lives of about 20 thousand soldiers by giving important information.

However, in the year 1983, Ravindra Kaushik got into trouble when his 8-year gap was exposed due to a mistake by a detective named Inayat Masih. After this he was arrested and sent to Sialkot Center. Here ‘Tiger’ had to face many kinds of harassment but he did not open his mouth. Then in 1985, he was sentenced to death and sent to Mianwala Jail. jailed for many years Tiger He breathed his last in November 2001 due to TB and heart ailments. After this he was buried in New Central Multan Jail.