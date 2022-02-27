story of ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky comedian turned country chief became people hero

When America offered to get him out safely, Zelensky said on Friday clearly that I want a weapon, not a safe way.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become a real hero for the people of his country, showing the spirit of not bowing down against Russia. Zelensky was a comedian before becoming president and played the president in a TV show around 2015. But after a few years, Zelensky became the de facto President of Ukraine, defeating veteran leader Poroshenko in the election.

Volodymyr Zelensky was born in a Jewish family in the city of Kirivyi Rih, Ukraine. His family was mainly Russian speaking. Even though children from Jewish families settled in Russia go to Israel to study, Zelensky’s father banned them from going to Israel. He then earned a law degree from the Kiev National Economic University.

Due to his inclination towards comedy, he started doing comedy shows after completing his law degree. He used to do regular comedy shows. After this he also produced many shows and films. Meanwhile, Zelensky played a character in a serial named ‘Servant of the People’ around the year 2015. Who initially remains a high school school teacher but eventually becomes the President of the country after being unhappy with corrupt politicians.

While playing the character, Zelensky may not have thought of becoming president, but his fate had a different fate. In the year 2016, Zelensky, along with some of his colleagues, formed a party named Servant of the People. This party got 73.2 percent of the votes in the last elections and defeated veteran leader Petro Poroshenko in the election. In May 2019, Zelensky was sworn in as the sixth President of Ukraine.

From comedian to President Zelensky, the onus is on the whole of Ukraine to save this time. Russian army is raining rockets on their country. Even under these circumstances, 44-year-old Zelensky has refused to leave the capital Kiev. When America offered to get him out safely, Zelensky said on Friday clearly that I want a weapon, not a safe way. Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday and today for the fourth day, Russian forces are advancing in the border of Ukraine.