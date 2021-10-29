Strange demonstration of women in Telangana, demanding notes in exchange for ‘precious’ votes

In Huzurabad assembly by-election, people themselves are now asking for money instead of votes. For this, a demonstration is being organized in the constituency. People allege that the parties have distributed money, but they have not received it.

A strange case has come to the fore in Telangana. Earlier leaders used to give money to the public in exchange for votes, now the public is openly asking for money for votes. People are protesting for this. There are also a large number of women with them.

On Thursday, a group of people reached outside the Kamalapur divisional office in Huzurabad assembly constituency of Telangana to protest. These people said that many parties and leaders had promised them notes in exchange for votes, but so far they have not received the money. They have come to protest about this. These by-elections are to be held on October 30.

Alleging discrimination behind not giving money, the agitated people said that until everyone gets the money, they will not leave from here. During this, women were also seen crying. The women said that this is not right, others are being given ‘money for votes’, they have not received it. A person involved in the protest alleged that the parties were distributing amounts between Rs 8,000 and Rs 1,500. People have accused both the ruling and opposition parties for this.

It is not just about one area. People of many villages of this assembly constituency are protesting like this. Such demonstrations are taking place in all the five mandals and corporations of Huzurabad. During this, the police is also facing a lot of difficulty in convincing the people. The video of these demonstrations is also becoming increasingly viral on social media.

According to the State Election Commission, till October 27, officials have seized Rs 3,50,01,027 in cash and valuables from Huzurabad constituency. This includes liquor worth Rs 7,13,440 and gold and silver worth Rs 10,60,000.

In the midst of these demonstrations and allegations of money, the Congress has demanded the cancellation of this by-election. The Congress has alleged that the TRS, which is in power in the state and the BJP, which is in the center, is shedding a lot of money in this election. Trying to obstruct a fair election. So this election should be cancelled.