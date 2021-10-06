Strange incidents in Old Delhi: Strange incidents while walking on the streets in Old Delhi

Special Representative, New Delhi

A man was killed in a tragic accident in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Old Delhi. A brick was laid to press the lid of the water tank placed on the roof of the house. The monkey dropped the brick, which hit the head of a young man walking down the street. This led to his death. Police have registered a case of negligence against the landlord Omprakash. The house of the deceased Mohammed Qurban (33) has been in chaos since the accident.

Mohammad Qurban was living with his family in Nabi Karim’s Marwari area. The family consists of wife Shamida Khatun and five children, all under the age of ten. Kurban used to make school bags. They were passing through Qila Kadam Sharif Road around 6:10 pm on Monday. Meanwhile a brick fell on his head. He fell unconscious. He was admitted to RML Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police were informed of the accident from the hospital itself.

Police officials said homeowner Om Prakash had placed a water tank on the second floor. Two bricks were placed to press the tank lid. When the monkey picked up the lid to drink the water, a brick fell on the side of the road and hit the head of the victim passing by. Police handed over the body to relatives after an autopsy. Relatives said that at the time of the accident, Kurban was going to collect luggage to make bags, during which the horrific accident took place.