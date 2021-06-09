Stranger Things is getting a companion podcast and Magic: The Gathering cards



We nonetheless don’t know when Stranger Things 4 is coming, however in the present day, Netflix revealed a few attention-grabbing initiatives to assist followers cope with the wait. For starters, there’s a crossover with Magic: The Gathering, which can see Eleven and different characters from the present featured within the recreation, as a part of a “secret lair” drop. It’s anticipated to occur later this 12 months. And for these in search of extra story, there can even be a six-part audio drama podcast referred to as Surviving Hawkins, which is described as a prequel. It stars Maya Hawke as Robin and will debut on June twenty ninth.

As for the present itself, Netflix did introduce a handful of new characters for season 4, together with one performed by Amybeth McNulty, best-known for starring in Anne with an E. She’s joined by fellow newcomers Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien.

Particulars on Stranger Things 4 are nonetheless comparatively slim, however we’ve had a few glimpses of the present over the previous 12 months. Netflix launched the very first trailer final Valentine’s Day and adopted it up with a teaser in Might that hinted at a very darkish previous for Eleven. For followers of Stranger Things, it’s been a lengthy wait for brand spanking new episodes: the third season got here out in 2019.