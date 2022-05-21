Stranger Things season 4 episode runtimes are in – and we’re in for a long, long ride



Netflix has unveiled the working instances for all 9 episode of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The primary a part of Stranger Things season 4 will debut on Netflix a week at the moment (Could 27), with the season’s first seven episodes dropping then. The second instalment will observe on July 1 and embrace simply two episodes.

It was weird sufficient that Netflix determined to interrupt the fourth season of Stranger Things in half to start with, not to mention its selecting to cease at seven episodes of a nine-episode run – however now we all know why. These ultimate two episodes? Properly, they’re principally films.

As revealed on Netflix’s official weblog, Tudum, the season’s seventh episode, which has not been proven to reviewers forward of time, will come in at a whopping 98 minutes (or one hour and 38 minutes).

The 2 remaining episodes, which are resulting from drop in July, are each simply as meaty. The season’s eighth episode comes in at 75 minutes, or one hour and 25 minutes, whereas the season finale goes to be virtually two-and-a-half hours. Yikes…

Meaning the present’s fourth season, regardless of technically solely being 9 episodes in all, will run to over 13 hours. For comparability, you might watch each movie in the Mission: Not possible collection in the identical time interval, and you’ll nonetheless have 10 minutes left to make a cup of espresso…

(Picture credit score: Netflix)

A supersized season

We maybe should not be stunned by this information. Every thing in the build-up to the brand new season of Stranger Things has instructed that Netflix executives have given its creators, the Duffer Brothers, carte blanche to go and discover no matter they preferred, regardless of the time or price required.

A report launched a few weeks in the past put the price of each episode in Stranger Things season 4 at $30 million per episode, which means the ultimate invoice for the collection got here to a staggering $270 million.

By the use of comparability, the ultimate season of Recreation of Thrones price $15 million per episode, whereas The Mandalorian, Disney Plus’ megahit Star Wars spin-off, price across the similar for every episode.

Stranger Things has one season left to go after its fourth run and, let’s face it, it is unlikely that the hit TV collection will develop into shorter and cheaper in its ultimate flourish. The accountants at Netflix should be quite nervous about what The Duffer Brothers will cook dinner up…