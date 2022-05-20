Stratford warns about feeding birds after swan dies of avian flu



The Metropolis of Stratford has issued a warning about feeding birds within the space after one of its swans not too long ago died after contracting the H5N1 avian flu.

“Sadly, the Metropolis misplaced one of its younger swans earlier this month, and testing has now confirmed that it died of Avian Influenza,” a press release from the town learn.

Learn extra: Canada’s meals trade making changes amid giant fowl flu outbreak

“A number of wild turkey vultures alongside the Avon River in Stratford, in addition to a bald eagle in close by St. Marys have additionally died not too long ago consequently of the virus.”

Stratford says hand feeding the waterfowl causes them to collect round meals sources so it asking that folks chorus from feeding them.

As well as, the town says native companies have agreed to cease promoting packaged meals for the swans.

“Waterfowl are extra susceptible to Avian Influenza, and Metropolis employees are monitoring carefully for sickness alongside the river, working with our veterinarian and following the steerage of the Canadian Meals Inspection Company,” the discharge defined.

Stratford can also be asking anybody who finds sick, injured or useless swans within the space to name its parks, forestry and cemetery supervisor at 519-271-0250 extension 246.

Learn extra: Hamilton Public Well being confirms avian flu case tied to useless vulture present in Dundas

It is usually warning individuals to not contact useless, injured or sick birds if they arrive throughout them as there’s a small threat of transmission from birds to different animals.

It additionally supplied a listing of signs of avian flu for individuals to be careful for, together with the next:

nervousness, tremors or lack of co-ordination

swelling across the head, neck and eyes

lack of vitality or motion

coughing, gasping for air or sneezing

diarrhea

sudden dying