Stray Bullet Strikes MTA Bus In East Harlem; No Injuries – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting in East Harlem, where a stray bullet hit the side of a bus full of passengers on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. An MTA bus was struck in the area of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue. A crack in the windshield was clearly visible, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.

Video shows someone with a red sweatshirt and red pants firing a gun at someone down the street. Police say two people were shooting at each other. A bus carrying about 30 passengers, according to the MTA, was hit but nobody was hurt.

One man who lives in the neighborhood said there are too many guns on the street and they’re too accessible.

“Less than $75, 100 feet from any handgun I want. Right now, it’s not a mystery,” Frank King said.

