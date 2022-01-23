Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky



Walker Kessler scored 19 factors and Ok.D. Johnson added 17, serving to No. 2 Auburn maintain its sizzling streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tigers (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Convention) rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their fifteenth straight in possible the most important dwelling sport since Auburn Enviornment opened in 2010. It was large enough that the normal soccer faculty had college students arrange tents Friday morning, tenting out to verify they acquired in.

The Tigers, who’ve matched the very best rating in program historical past, made it well worth the wait. Followers chanted No. 1 within the last moments, hoping to supplant Gonzaga.

Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer, TyTy Washington, solely performed eight minutes and scored 4 factors earlier than being helped off the courtroom with a left ankle damage. He didn’t return.

Johnson made 3 of 5 3-pointers for Auburn. Kessler hit 8 of 10 pictures and had seven rebounds. Jabari Smith had 14 factors and 7 boards for the Tigers, who hit their first 15 free throws within the second half.

Wendell Inexperienced Jr. was scoreless for the primary 28 minutes, then hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 25-second span and completed with 11 factors.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 factors, 14 rebounds and 4 blocked pictures for Kentucky (15-4, 5-2). Kellan Grady made 4 of seven 3-pointers and scored 17 factors. Sahvir Wheeler, Johnson’s former teammate at Georgia, additionally scored 17 factors and had 4 assists.

The Tigers, who trailed by 10 factors throughout the first half, took a 64-52 lead with 6:07 remaining. Johnson hit three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point shot — as Jaylin Williams and Jabari Smith had earlier within the half.

Grady’s 3-pointer from the suitable nook minimize it to 4 factors with 3:20 to play.

The Wildcats scored 13 consecutive factors to construct a double-digit lead six minutes into the sport. Auburn managed to whittle it right down to 33-29 by halftime with again to again dunks by Kessler within the last 38 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky was short-handed with out Washington and cooled off after a sizzling begin. The Wildcats did shoot 50% (29 of 58).

Auburn made 26 of 44 pictures (56.8%) to outpace the league’s highest scoring staff. The Tigers have received six of the final 11 conferences in a collection largely dominated by Kentucky traditionally.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers are hoping this win, coupled with a blowout of last-place Georgia, might be sufficient to safe their first No. 1 rating. Kentucky possible will not fall far after beating Texas A&M in mid-week.

UP NEXT

Auburn visits Missouri on Tuesday night time.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night time.