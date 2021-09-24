Stream An Operative Rarity By A Black Musician (While You Can)
Want to take a break from Prestige TV for an evening? The good news: After a rare live staging this summer, a significant 20th-century American opera is available to stream. And it’s about 50 minutes long, just like an episode of “The Crown.”
Bad news: It’s only available until September 30th. (Tight streaming windows are a very regular issue in a classical field still adapted to digital formats.)
The work is “Highway 1, USA”, which combines sharp narrative drive and some catchy, melodious melodies with a look at the tension between community belonging and personal advancement. The Plucky Company is St. Louis’ opera theater, which has made its summer festival slate available for rental on its website through the end of this month.
With a masterful cast, a crisp production by Leonard Slatkin as conductor and Ron Hymes, founder of The Black Rape Company in St. Known as the “Dean” of Black American Musicians.
Still a pioneering artist, his “Afro-American Symphony” was widely played after its 1931 premiere, but he struggled to produce his operas. Terrence Blanchard — who will become the first black musician in its 138-year history to be produced by the Metropolitan Opera when his “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” opens the company’s season on Monday — criticized Stills’ neglect in a recent interview. Mentioned about his milestones.
“I was just in St. Louis and heard William Grant Still Peace,” Blanchard said. “And I’m like, well, he was around. I’m honored, but I’m not the first person to come here, that’s for sure.”
The Opera Theater in St. Louis gave Blanchard an early boost, staging both “Fire” and her first opera, “Champion” (2013). The company is giving the company another chance to catch up to its bigger competitors on the American opera scene when it comes to Still’s “Highway,” which has rarely been performed since its 1963 premiere.
The work revolves around a married couple, Bob and Mary, who run a rural filling station. The couple supports Bob’s younger brother, Nate, through his graduation, as requested by the brothers’ mother upon his death. But now, as Nate prepares to graduate, Mary (soprano Nicole Caballe) is dismayed to learn that he hopes to secure her patronage for some time.
In this performance, Mary is thrilled between loving requests from her husband and signs of a growing conflict with Nate. As she fulminates, Slatkin and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra respond with punchy yet well-decided changes in dynamics – perhaps with a look at the film and TV scores that still refer to their early operas by the Met. Made after reprimand.
The production stars Bob Will Liverman, who plays the lead in “Fire” at the Met and will also play Malcolm X when Anthony Davis’s “X” arrives in 2023. Bob gets some of the prettiest solo music in “Highway,” which Liverman handles with impressing, even soothing grace. But he also makes the most of the moments that are raucous. Other scenes In this episode, when Bob briefly comes around to Mary’s more jaundiced scene about his brother, Liverman receives the churning, mechanical sound as well as the Slatkin from the orchestra.
When Nate (the tenure of Christian Mark Gibbs) enters, there’s also irony. This young man, who studied in college, studies Schopenhauer. But, more than the point being made by Opera, that to rant About his reading of Schopenhauer. It is arrogance – not schism – that comes to disdain in the libretto, by Verna Arve (who was also Still’s wife).
Just as the scholar, yet liberally, so does an opening throughout the piece, the ascending orchestral motif alternates. Sometimes that line comes back to underline an expression of passion; At other moments, it may be embellished with harmonic degrees of danger.
Although stylish, the music is fearlessly approachable. If played more broadly, Still’s aesthetic may attract modern-opera skeptics, who have rejected the works of the modernist or minimalist camps that currently dominate the 20th-century repertoire in America. .
Classical music in this lineage – associated with both European examples and American folk forms such as blues, gospel and jazz – equates to an answer that has always been hiding in plain sight for American institutions (now, at least) in the public. historically questioning their priorities and in the face of opposition to racial equality.
In 2019, as the Met was preparing a new production of “Porgy and Bess”, I offered a list of eight operas by black composers, long neglected by major companies, to enter the repertoire. can. “Highway” was one of them. (So is Davis’ “X.”) and other still operas awaiting a premiere or late revival.
Given his work in popular music – arranging W.C. Handy, and putting his own spin on tunes such as “The Slow Drag Blues” – it is clear that his contributions will remain important to the understanding of the Black American opera tradition that is currently favored. He is going. Of Blanchard and Davis, whose jazz careers, while very different, are both men’s opera seasons.
Blanchard’s “Fire” will be recorded for posterity as part of the Met’s Live in HD series. It is suitable for a company with its budget. And the fact that a much smaller St. Louis can’t afford to keep its laudable still production available forever is understandable given the cost of agreements with publishers and unions.
Yet St. Louis’ work will nonetheless help keep the question hanging in the air — even after “highway” sunset, digitally. Which of the more strongly funded companies will take the baton, and run with it? While administrators and donors consider that question, viewers are advised to stream Still’s “Highway” while they can.
