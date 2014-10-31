Stream These 12 Titles Before They Expire in August

“Election” (August 31)

Reese Witherspoon transformed what might have been a one-dimensional caricature into one of the most iconic performances of its time in this clever satire of small town life, political ambition and middle-aged malaise. co-writer and director Alexander Payne (“From Side”). Witherspoon stars as Tracy Flick, a zealous high school student whose election for class president seems to be a foregone conclusion until student government supervisor (Matthew Broderick) decides the frontrunner could use a bit of competition. . Broderick’s casting is a masterstroke, allowing the viewer to reimagine Ferris Bueller as a reckless school administrator, while Payne and his co-writer Jim Taylor (adapting Tom Perrotta’s novel) skillfully weave a tale that plays both as a small scale drama and large allegory.

“The Girl Next Door” (August 31)

The brief comeback of teen sex comedy sparked by “American Pie” was drawing to a close by the time this Luke Greenfield entry hit theaters, at the poor box office, and critically missed, in 2004. But it did. found an enthusiastic audience at home video and streaming services, less drawn to its ridiculous plot – in which a high school student falls in love with his sexy new neighbor only to find out she is hiding from a past in adult films – than by the real softness at its center. Elisha Cuthbert and Emile Hirsch convey a link that goes beyond simple physical chemistry; their characters seem to genuinely love and care for each other, and the strength of that bond gives the film an unexpected emotional backbone.

‘Hot Rod’ (August 31)

The Lonely Island comedy trio – made up of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone – made the leap from viral videos to the big screen with this 2007 comedy. Samberg stars as Second Coming Rod Kimble. Evel Knievel but is closer to the victims on “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; the film chronicles his attempts to become a daredevil, mainly to make fun of his toxic stepfather (a play Ian McShane). The Lonely Islanders’ semi-surreal approach puts this one above typical 2000s comedy, as does the supporting cast, which also includes Sissy Spacek, Isla Fisher, Danny McBride, and Bill Hader.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events of Lemony Snicket” (August 31)

Over the course of three seasons, Netflix turned Daniel Handler’s children’s novel series into one of their most entertaining series, a dark, comedic tale of wickedness and perseverance. But Snicket’s novels had been adapted once before, in that 2004 film from director Brad Silberling (“Casper”), starring Jim Carrey as the vile Earl Olaf. Neither version removes the other; the film and the series work together, creating a similarly stylized world with an equally delicious dark sense of humor.

