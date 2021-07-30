Stream These Five International Films Now

That life on social media can be lonely and shallow is no revelation, but in “Sweat”, a behind-the-screen glimpse into the life of a Polish fitness influencer, director Magnus von Horn pushes back moralistic assumptions to reach the intoxicating emotional rush of the digital domain. From the first scene, a bootcamp-style workout in a mall, the camera plunges us deep into the eerie intimacy of an internet celebrity, staying close to Sylwia (Magdalena Kolesnik) as her interns swarm around her with almost religious fervor.

Like the hundreds of savvy self-marketers who have built empires on Instagram, Sylwia seemingly encompasses every aspect of her life – her meals, her shopping, her choice to take the stairs instead of the elevator – into her brand. Is she cheating on her fans or herself? “Sweat” poses this not as a judgment but as a real existential question. A particularly outspoken message blurs matters even further as fans eager to share too much accost Sylwia in public spaces, while a stalker pulls up outside her apartment.

These developments take dark turns, but “Sweat” is more of a character study than a drama, closely following Sylwia as she goes through her daily routines. The camera remains focused on Kolesnik’s face, who masterfully transmits the currents of emotion that ripple under a stoic surface ready to photograph.

‘Nayattu’

Stream it on Netflix.