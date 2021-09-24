Stream these five international movies now
‘The Father Who Moves the Mountains’
Stream it on Netflix.
Following an intelligence officer whose son goes missing on a blizzard-stricken mountain, this slow-burning Romanian film delves into familiar Hollywood templates – a father’s relentless quest to save his child; Man’s fight against nature – in a complex moral drama about the blurred lines between desperation and pride. When Mircea Jianu (Adrian Titiani) first learns of her son’s disappearance, her reactions are what would be expected of any parent in her shoes: panic, despair, anger. He insists on following the rescuers down the slopes despite the bad weather, and scoffs at their slow pace.
But their pain soon turns into anger. Mircea calls in intelligence services to set up an illegal high-tech search operation, which allays suspicions from local journalists and invites requests from relatives of other lost trekkers to help Mircea. Meanwhile, as the weather turns bad, Mircia puts the bullies in danger and increasingly feels like a futile pursuit. Is his refusal to accept the writing on the wall an admirable streak of parental devotion or a relic of an era when bureaucrats always got their way? Daniel Sandu’s film balances delicately between these two possibilities, with the steep, stark setting providing a fundamental backdrop to the entanglements of existence.
‘Koshien: The Field of Japan’s Dreams’
Stream it on Criterion Channel or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.
Like best sports documentaries, Emma Ryan Yamazaki’s revelatory portrait of Japanese high-school baseball is as much about the sport as the culture around it. “Kshin: The Field of Japan’s Dreams” invites us to the jackfruit field that first thrust Major League stars such as Hideki Matsui and Shohei Ohtani onto the professional stage: Japan’s annual national high school baseball tournament, known as “Koshien” after the stadium. Also known as “, where the finals take place.
Yamazaki follows two coaches in the lead-up to Koshin’s much-anticipated hundredth anniversary in 2018: Tetsuya Mizutani, who has made it to the finals only once in his nearly three-decade career, and his former mentor, Hiroshi Sasaki, who played Koshin nine times. Gone but never lived. Their differing perspectives—Mizutani are strict and old-fashioned; Sasaki Tech-savvy and adaptable – explore the competitive impulses that define Japanese baseball. Although imported from the United States in the 1800s, the sport has assimilated the ritual and reverence of Japanese martial arts, while also blossoming into a highly commercialized TV spectacle in the 21st century.
However, Yamazaki’s interest lies in the deep emotional bonds formed in the fires of the competition. When the captain of Mizutani’s team rallies together, disapproved-eyed players from the Koshien squad assure him that “the ones chosen will play here with everyone’s hearts,” even my game- The opposite heart also gave the game to miracles.
‘I’ve never climbed the province’
Stream it on OVID.tv or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.
When a decades-old bakery in Santiago, Chile, is closed and replaced with a new apartment block, filmmaker Ignacio Aguero no longer gets an unobstructed view of Mount Provincia from his window. This small change in their visual landscape becomes the catalyst for an elaborate rumour on gentrification, community, and memory in “I Never Climbed the Provincia”, an intimate documentary in the style of Chris Marker and Chantal Ackerman’s film-memoirs. Aguero takes an open-hearted and enduringly combative approach to his modest investigation: he interviews neighbors and shoppers about all the memories that make up his little pocket of town, his experiences growing up in the neighborhood. Remembers, and writes a mysterious, gloomy letter to an anonymous recipient who never writes back. A thick bed of ambient sound grounds Aguero’s traveling images, reminding us of the power of cinema to revive lost places and time—which was described as the interceptor clip of director Charlie Chaplin’s “The Immigrant.” through emphasis. Although made before the pandemic, “I Never Climbed the Provincia” feels like a film that is animated by a yearning for both stagnation and change.
‘Karnan’
Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s latest is a thrilling Indian twist on the neo-western, featuring daring villager, villainous policeman and a flamboyant, anti-horse riding hero. The film unfolds in Podiyakulam, a small, rural lower caste settlement in South India, plagued by state contempt and apathy. The village is also deemed unfit for a bus stop, which further reinforces its poverty: children struggle to go to school, youth cannot go for jobs, and lack of access to hospitals leads to tragedy.
From this environment emerges the pugilist Karnan, whom we meet for the first time in a moment of Arthurian glory: he wins an annual contest that involves slicing fish in the middle with a sword. (The scene is better seen than described.) Yet for the first half of the film he is regarded as a nuisance by everyone, his intense temper putting him in constant fights with bus drivers, rival villagers and policemen. gives.
But there is a noble fury bubbling under Karnan’s carelessness. When the village elders are viciously tortured in an encounter with the police, Karnan’s anger erupts throughout the community. Drawing on the horrific real-life events of the 1990s, Selvaraj delivers a Tarantino-esque tale of bloody, brilliantly avenging long-overlooked victims of police brutality, while Tamil superstar Dhanush plays the fearless Karnan. Turns into a spectacular performance.
Transferring a smoky black-and-white palette and formal experiments of the French New Wave to present-day Hangzhou in China, “The Cloud in Her Room” offers a beautiful peek into a few days in the life of Muji, a 22-year-old college Grade who returns home from Beijing for Chinese New Year. Leaving aside the exposition or the traditional plot, director Zheng Lu Xinyuan slowly tells us through the quiet scenes in Muzi’s life that she spends with her divorced parents, her two beautiful lovers, and the often desolate rooms of her childhood home. Is.
Even as the film moves at a slow, uneven pace, cinematographer Mathias Delvaux captures our attention with his camera, constantly checking the setting for unusual angles and compositions: water ripples to a swimmer. through is caught close by; Muzi and her mother are seen from a small, slanted window as they sing karaoke under a strobe light; A shot of the moon suddenly changes color, so that a black sphere shimmers in the neon-white sky. The camera’s investigative gaze eventually reflects Muzzi’s own search for connection in the form of “The Cloud in Her Room”, which emerges as a suggestive portrait of youth’s rootlessness—an malaise as universal as it is.
