Stream these five international movies now

‘The Father Who Moves the Mountains’

Stream it on Netflix.

Following an intelligence officer whose son goes missing on a blizzard-stricken mountain, this slow-burning Romanian film delves into familiar Hollywood templates – a father’s relentless quest to save his child; Man’s fight against nature – in a complex moral drama about the blurred lines between desperation and pride. When Mircea Jianu (Adrian Titiani) first learns of her son’s disappearance, her reactions are what would be expected of any parent in her shoes: panic, despair, anger. He insists on following the rescuers down the slopes despite the bad weather, and scoffs at their slow pace.

But their pain soon turns into anger. Mircea calls in intelligence services to set up an illegal high-tech search operation, which allays suspicions from local journalists and invites requests from relatives of other lost trekkers to help Mircea. Meanwhile, as the weather turns bad, Mircia puts the bullies in danger and increasingly feels like a futile pursuit. Is his refusal to accept the writing on the wall an admirable streak of parental devotion or a relic of an era when bureaucrats always got their way? Daniel Sandu’s film balances delicately between these two possibilities, with the steep, stark setting providing a fundamental backdrop to the entanglements of existence.

‘Koshien: The Field of Japan’s Dreams’

Stream it on Criterion Channel or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.